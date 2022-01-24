MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: Multiple cold storage, food supply chain expansions planned in West Michigan

West Michigan is poised to experience multiple cold storage and food supply chain expansions totaling tens of millions of dollars as the region’s agribusiness sector continues to thrive.
MiBiz Senior Editor Jayson Bussa appeared on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program today to discuss multiple projects in Wayland and Holland. The projects include plans by Request Foods Inc., Classic Transportation and Warehousing, and Art Mulder & Sons Trucking Inc., and come as state economic development officials tout the region’s growing agribusiness sector.