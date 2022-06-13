fbpx
Published in Food/Agribusiness

Media

MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: SpartanNash shareholders reject activist investor group’s board proposal

BY Monday, June 13, 2022 09:59am

Following months of contention with an activist investor group, SpartanNash Co. shareholders late last week rejected an attempt to seat three new directors to the company’s board.

Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program this morning to discuss SpartanNash’s dispute with the activist investor group, as well as the company’s broader transformation as the grocery and distribution industry experiences massive changes.

See here for more MiBiz coverage on last week’s shareholder meeting, and here for more backstory on the company’s transformation.

