 WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program on Aug. 15, 2022.

MiBiz on WOOD-TV8: Zeeland facility to prepare major shipment of specialized infant formula

BY Monday, August 15, 2022 09:54am

A Mead Johnson & Co. LLC production facility in Zeeland is set to receive more than 300,000 pounds of infant base formula to blend, package and redistribute in the coming weeks as federal officials seek to ease an ongoing supply shortage.

MiBiz Managing Editor Andy Balaskovitz appeared on WOOD-TV8’s “Daybreak” program today to discuss the shipment, which will be distributed to hospitals and other health care settings for vulnerable children.

Additional details on the latest order, as well as Michigan’s outsized role in the formula shortage, can be found here.

