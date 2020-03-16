Michigan bar/restaurant closure ‘will be a bloodbath’

West Michigan brewery owners are reeling this morning over news that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will issue an order later today to temporarily close bars, restaurants and other venues over concerns related to coronavirus.

Whitmer is planning to issue the directive effective 3 p.m. today, according to a tweet from Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

While details about the closure remain scant, local business owners are bracing for the worst.

“This is going to be a bloodbath,” David Ringler, founder of Cedar Springs Brewing Co., told MiBiz by phone this morning.

Ringler, who recently returned from Europe and is in voluntary quarantine, expected something like a shutdown could happen given what he saw taking place during his travels.

“I warned my people two weeks ago that we need to start preparing now,” he said.

Part of that preparation included voluntarily reducing capacity in the taproom last weekend, as well as canceling upcoming events, and talking to customers on social media about cleaning practices and other measures.

Ringler said revenues were down all of last week, and he’s trying to prepare for “close to zero” revenues as the ban takes effect.

“Obviously, I know the government is trying to act to protect the public, and communication is obviously difficult,” Ringler said. “The reality of the situation is I’m not sure it’s going to do more harm than good between the stress that everybody is going to be going through.”

He cited the size of the state’s hospitality industry and the fact that many workers are on the frontline as parents caring for children. If they have no work and no income because of this ban, then it adds stress throughout the system, he said.

“This is real life for a lot of people who need to feed their kids and pay their rent,” Ringler said. “I know I’m not taking a paycheck — I loaned the business everything I have — and my managers are taking pay cuts. It’s just really, really, really tough for small independent business owners.

“We need some kind of guidance from the government from the feds to the state to locals. We’re all scrambling, but everyone is just hanging in there waiting. It makes it really, really, really tough to make contingency plans.”

Seth Rivard, co-founder of Rockford Brewing Co., said the way the situation is playing out shows the lack of preparedness on the part of all levels of government. Like Ringler, he also expressed concern about the fate of hospitality workers in this situation.

“I understand the need to do this, and it’s wise to slow down the virus spread, I’m just completely and utterly disappointed in both of our levels of government on their pathetic planning of all of this,” Rivard said in a text. “They should be at least hinting what they are going to do to help real Americans on the front lines and the small businesses on the front lines. Is an aid package being worked on?

“Right now, the perception is the governments are only helping Wall Street and the big corporations. We are completely baffled that there is not yet a plan to help our workers and our small biz that is essentially being forced to close.”

Ringler at Cedar Springs called out the federal assistance package as helping the large corporations and chain restaurants while doing little to support small businesses.

“They’re saying small businesses can get a tax credit a year from now. What good is that if you’re out of business?” Ringler said.

As Cedar Springs Brewing awaits more information from the state, the company is moving ahead with trying to launch a delivery service for its restaurant. The taproom will be closed for lunch today, according to Ringler. He said the company will be OK in the short-term, but the situation carries with it unprecedented levels of uncertainty.

Ringler also serves as vice chair of the Michigan Brewers Guild and said the organization will be meeting via conference call later today to discuss communication with members and sharing best practices and resources.

“We’re all scrambling, but everyone is just hanging in here waiting. It makes it really, really, really tough to make contingency plans,” he said.

In the meantime, Ringler’s best advice for patrons is to find ways to keep supporting local businesses despite the trying times.

“People have been as supportive as they can,” he said. “I encourage anyone out there who has favorite bars or restaurants, whether it is takeout, delivery or gift cards, to try to support them. The reality is by the time this is over, some of them will not be there. This is unprecedented; it’s scary for everyone.”