Moonshine and spirits company Sip Shine to purchase Harmony Hall space for new GR lounge

GRAND RAPIDS — Sip Shine LLC, a marketer of moonshine and canned cocktails, plans to open its first tasting room and restaurant in the Harmony Hall building on Grand Rapids’ west side.

Founded in Jenison in 2019, Sip Shine was inspired by the Gatlinburg, Tenn. moonshine scene. The company has been producing its spirits in Des Moines, Iowa, but is now moving its production operation to Wise Men Distillery LLC in Kentwood. Wise Men’s line of spirits also will be available at the tasting room and restaurant by Sip Shine.

Sip Shine markets a line of canned moonshine-based cocktails. (COURTESY PHOTO)“Opening our own tasting room and restaurant was always something we’d talked about — getting a place where you can get consumers’ lips on your product to tell your story is important,” Sip Shine Marketing Coordinator Nick Rice told MiBiz. “We were looking at a space and we heard Harmony was moving out into a bigger distribution space so this was something we wanted to jump on.”

Harmony Brewing Co. LLC announced Sept. 7 that it will be closing its satellite operation at 401 Stocking Ave. NW after ArtPrize this year and intends to move its brewhouse to a separate production-only facility. The company plans to maintain its brewing operations on the first floor of the Stocking Avenue facility until April 2023.

Sip Shine plans to open its restaurant in the first quarter of 2023 on the second floor of the building, followed by a tasting room on the first floor, Rice said. Sip Shine does not plan to produce any of its products at the location.

The owners of Sip Shine have already signed a purchase agreement for the building, and will take ownership of the space no later than the first quarter of 2023. Rice declined to disclose details of the purchase agreement.

The moonshine company has not officially decided on a name for the space yet, but has considered ideas such as “Sip Shine Lounge,” which is on the rendering that Sip Shine posted to its Facebook page.

“For food, we’re working with our head chef and we’ve got some concepts we’re going to do,” Rice said. “We talked about doing different cuisines and featuring different foods from all around the world.”

The Harmony Hall building has two industrial kitchens, which Sip Shine plans to use for its own restaurant on the second floor. The company is open to having a ghost kitchen or pop-ups with the other kitchen that could sell via delivery app platforms like DoorDash, Rice said.

“We’ve also talked about opening up the floor plan on the second floor of the restaurant,” Rice said. “There is also a giant rooftop space we’ve talked about putting a rooftop bar and hosting live music there as well. We want to utilize the space for entertainment.”

Sip Shine can be found at many retailers throughout West Michigan and across the country. The beverage company also offers alcoholic slushie machines at venues around the country, including locally at Van Andel Arena and the LMCU Ballpark, Rice said.