Norton Shores coffee producer to expand reach with Molson Coors distribution deal

Products that leave the La Colombe Coffee Roasters production facility in Norton Shores will now reach farther across the U.S. after a recent distribution deal.

La Colombe Coffee Roasters, which is based in Philadelphia and moved some of its production to the Muskegon area in 2016, on Thursday announced a deal with Molson Coors Beverage Company.

Molson Coors will now distribute La Colombe’s single-serve, ready-to-drink products — starting with its Draft Latte and Brazilian Cold Brew products — to its drug and convenience channels in 2021. Molson Coors plans to distribute the products throughout all of its channels later down the line.

Molson Coors Beverage Company — a multinational brewer with brands including Coors Light, Miller Lite and Blue Moon — is able to expand and diversify its business with the move, according to the announcement. The company also plans to introduce non-alcoholic and cannabis-infused beverages to its product line.

“This is one more way we’re innovating beyond our traditional product lines to deliver what consumers want,” Pete Marino, president of emerging growth at Molson Coors, said in a statement. “It’s a mutually beneficial partnership for all; La Colombe will enhance its reach through our established distribution network, our distributors will benefit from access to another fast-growing, high-demand product they can offer their retailer customers, and Molson Coors adds an above-premium offering to the top of our non-alcohol roster of brands.”

The U.S. market for ready-to-drink coffee is worth around $4.6 billion and continues on an upward trend. With the new partnership, La Colombe is able to more than double its retail footprint by finding shelf space at drug and retail stores.