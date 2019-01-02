Published in Food/Agribusiness
Neogen acquires Alberta-based animal genomics lab

BY Wednesday, January 02, 2019

LANSING — The acquisition of an animal genomics laboratory in Alberta will position Neogen Corp. to more rapidly grow its business in Canada.

With the deal for Edmonton-based Delta Genomics Centre, Lansing-based Neogen (Nasdaq: NEOG) now operates five animal genomics laboratories globally, including locations in the U.S., Scotland, Brazil and Australia.

The operations will be renamed Neogen Canada, according to a statement.

Delta serves Canada’s beef and cattle producers with genetic testing, and had been “a significant, long-term customer” of Neogen.

“Neogen and Delta have enjoyed an exceptional working partnership, and this acquisition will only strengthen that relationship,” Dr. Stewart Bauck, Neogen’s vice president of agrigenomics, said in a statement.

The management team and scientists at Delta will stay on under Neogen.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Neogen is a developer, manufacturer and provider of products focused on food and animal safety.

