New Shelby pet food plant, Holland cold storage facility expansion receive state grant backing 

SHELBY — Perdue Farms, a Salisbury, Md.-based food and agricultural firm, will invest more than $27 million to renovate a former food processing facility in Oceana County.

The investment comes during a period of growth for the company’s pet treat division, which makes products under the Spot Farms and Full Moon brands. The company expects the expansion to create 99 jobs in Shelby.

Perdue Farms’ Full Moon brand of dog treats. COURTESY PHOTO

“The central location of this facility in Michigan will help us drive efficiencies in our supply chain, improve freight costs, enable access to a strong local workforce, and allow for multiple phases of expansion within the property’s existing footprint,” Ryan Perdue, vice president and general manager of Perdue’s Pet Business, said in a statement.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development supported the investment, along with the expansion of Holland-based Cold-Link Logistics Holland LLC, with grants of $100,000 each.

A statement from MDARD noted Perdue Farms planned to source local ingredients like apples, cherries, and other fruits for what the company describes as a “human-grade” pet treat operation.

Perdue attributed the company’s growth to pet owners “increasingly seeking cleaner labels in what they feed their pets.”

Perdue Farms had estimated annual revenues of $8 billion as of 2021, according to a report in Forbes. The diversified agricultural company includes chicken, turkey, and pork processing; a grain division; organic fertilizer products; and pet and animal feed ingredients.

The addition of Perdue Farms builds on Oceana County’s cluster of large food processing companies, including Indian Summer Cooperative, Peterson Farms, Michigan Freeze Pack Co., Arbre Farms, and Gray and Co., according to data from The Right Place Inc.

“We’re thrilled to have Perdue Farms join the community of Shelby,” Brent Case, vice president of business attraction for The Right Place and project lead, said in a statement. “With our region’s abundant natural resources, diverse supply chain, skilled labor and regulation-friendly business environment, we are confident Perdue Farms will thrive here in West Michigan.”

Additionally, MDARD also supported an expansion for Cold-Link Logistics Holland, a wholly owned subsidiary of MG88 Holland Cold Storage.

Cold-Link provides logistics to area growers and food manufacturers of frozen meats, fruits, and various grocery products.

The company has experienced brisk demand from customers since opening a 150,000-square-foot facility in April 2022 after a 10-month build-out. The 75,000-square-foot second phase expansion will support the continued growth of the local meat packing, fruit growing and grocery industry with added freezer capacity, according to the company.

“We are developing good working relationships with many local and regional food processors and distributors, supporting their efforts of getting high quality food to the consumer,” Jacob Russell, general manager of Cold-Link Logistics Holland, said in a statement.