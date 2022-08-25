PE-backed FlavorSum acquires Mo. flavor maker

KALAMAZOO — Private equity-backed FlavorSum LLC, formerly known as National Flavors, has bolstered its platform with the addition of a fifth flavor manufacturer.

The deal for Fenton, Mo.-based Meridian Flavors Inc. bolsters the platform’s capabilities in natural, non-GMO and organic flavors, according to a statement.

Brian Briggs, FlavorSum president and CEO. COURTESY PHOTO

For Kalamazoo-based FlavorSum, formed by the 2020 merger of National Flavors, GSB & Associates, and Bonnie & Don Flavours, the strategic acquisition comes as part of a corporate strategy to expand its capabilities that serve the needs of small, mid-sized and emerging food and beverage businesses.

“Our commitment to providing solutions for our customers through organic growth, significant investments, and strategic acquisitions remains a top priority,” FlavorSum President and CEO Brian Briggs said in a statement. “With the onboarding of Meridian Flavors, we strengthen our ability to support our customers’ goals through talent, capabilities, and flavor offerings.”

Meridian, which was founded in 2009, also has capabilities in sweet and dairy flavors used in bakeries and snack making that adds new lines to FlavorSum. Joining the FlavorSum platform will give Meridian “more flavor and applications capabilities to offer customers,” former owner and President Richard Lane said in a statement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Riverside Co., a Cleveland, Ohio- and New York City-based private equity firm, acquired National Flavors in 2020 to create a platform for flavor companies. Under the firm’s backing, FlavorSum also acquired New Jersey-based Whittle & Mutch Inc. in 2021.