Perrin Brewing Co. partners with Grand Rapids Gold, plans beer garden at Van Andel Arena 

GRAND RAPIDS — Alpine Township-based Perrin Brewing Co. plans to open a new beer garden at Van Andel Arena under the terms of a sponsorship deal with the Grand Rapids Gold G-League basketball team.

As part of the new partnership announced today, Monster Beverage Corp.-owned Perrin Brewing plans to launch a new beer garden at the south endzone area of the downtown Grand Rapids arena.

“We expect the Perrin beer garden and other activities to be a huge hit with our fans this season at Van Andel Arena, and we can’t wait to unveil them each game as our organization continues to pick up more momentum now being in downtown Grand Rapids,” Gold Vice President of Sales Kyle Kwaske said in a statement.

The Grand Rapids Gold, which is in the second year of its three-year affiliation agreement with the Denver Nuggets, began playing at Van Andel Arena for the first time in the 2022-2023 season. So far, the team has played three of its scheduled 24 home games at the venue.

Previously, the Gold played at the DeltaPlex Arena & Conference Center in Walker, which closed at the end of July.

Formerly known as the Grand Rapids Drive and previously affiliated with the Detroit Pistons, the Gold will play their next home game on Nov. 27 when they take on the Iowa Wolves.

“We are excited to partner with the Grand Rapids Gold inside their new home at the Van Andel Area,” Perrin Brand Manager Jami Prucnal said in a statement. “This partnership fits Perrin perfectly. We celebrated our 10th anniversary in craft this year, and there’s no better way to share our gratitude to the ‘Beer City’ community than to cheer on the Grand Rapids Gold with a Perrin Black at Van Andel Arena.”

Corona, Calif.-based Monster Beverage Corp. (Nasdaq: MNST) acquired Perrin in February 2022 as part of a $330.4 million deal for parent company CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective, based in Longmont, Colo.

The brewery was founded in 2012 by the late Randy Perrin, who sold it in 2015 to Colorado-based Oskar Blues Brewery, which later transitioned to private equity ownership under CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective entity. The group of companies also includes Florida-based Cigar City Brewing, Texas-based Deep Ellum Brewery, and Squatters Brewery and Wasatch Brewery, both based in Utah.

In its third quarter earnings report, Monster Beverage said its alcohol brands, which is largely the CANarchy group and some other one-off products, generated $26.8 million in quarterly net sales. From Feb. 17 through Sept. 30 of this year, the alcohol brands segment has recorded an operating loss of $19.9 million on $74.5 million in sales.

With the deal, Perrin joins other West Michigan craft beverage companies that are involved in minor league sports team sponsorships. That includes Grand Rapids-based Mitten Brewing Co. LLC, which for years has been a sponsor at various levels for the West Michigan Whitecaps. This year, the baseball-themed brewery announced a presenting sponsor deal for the ballpark’s Craft Clubhouse concession stand.