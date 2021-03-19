Restaurant service provider 86 Repairs raises $2 million in funding round

GRAND RAPIDS — 86 Repairs Inc., a company based in both Grand Rapids and Chicago that partners with restaurants to provide end-to-end repairs and maintenance for kitchen equipment, recently closed a $2 million round of seed funding.

The company — which provides a subscription service for restaurants to manage and improve back-of-house operations — announced this week that the capital raised by multiple investors will accelerate both aggressive growth and product development.

Since launching in 2018, 86 Repairs has partnered with more than 700 restaurant locations.

Some in-state investors that contributed to the round included Grand Rapids-based Gordon Food Service Inc., Ann Arbor-based Tamarind Hill Fund LLC and Invest Detroit Ventures.

“Restaurants have faced immense challenges since the start of the pandemic. Keeping kitchens up and running is essential to bouncing back, but too often it’s an expensive and time-consuming headache,” 86 Repairs CEO Daniel Estrada said in a statement.

“This infusion of capital will accelerate our innovation and insights so we can continue to best serve our customers and save them money — allowing them to focus on what matters most to them—their guests.”

86 Repairs previously raised $1.5 million in a round of pre-seed funding led by Tamarind Hill, which specializes in partnering with early stage B2B software companies specifically in Mid-America.