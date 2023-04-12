Revolution Farms, Meijer issue wide-scale lettuce recall

A West Michigan-based grocery supplier has expanded a recall to include all products sold under its name to a variety of retailers and distributors in the Midwest.

Caledonia-based Revolution Farms LLC has broadened the recall of salad greens originally announced April 5 on 14 pre-made salads, six 3-pound bulk lettuce items and four varieties of head lettuce because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled salad mixes were packed March 3-11. Some have “best used by” dates as late as March 28. The recalled items were sold to retail stores and food service distributors in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. Those businesses include Meijer, SpartanNash stores, Fresh Thyme stores in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, Gordon Food Service, Sysco and Cherry Capital Foods in Traverse City.

Other businesses in Grand Rapids affected include Bridge St. Market and Kingma’s Market, Horrocks Market Grand Rapids, Doorganics grocery delivery service, Pearson Foods Corp., Van Eerden Foodservice and Luna Restaurant.

Vine Line Produce distribution out of Comstock Park and Russ’ Restaurants Commissary in Holland are also listed in the recall notice.

Meijer on April 7 announced that customers would receive a full refund on the purchase of 12 Fresh from Meijer pre-made salads that include Revolution Farms lettuce.

Revolution Farms, founded by John Green, the former executive chairman of Grand Rapids-based Founders Brewing Co., operates out of a 50,000-square-foot greenhouse that also includes an on-site packaging line. The company produces 350,000-450,000 pounds of produce each year.

Revolution Farms spokesperson Katie Barnes on Tuesday told Crain’s that the company has been in contact with its retailers and distributors, all of which have been instructed to remove the recalled products from store shelves.

When asked the total number of items being recalled and how the recall would affect revenue and sales, Barnes said she could not share that information.

Revolution Farms said in a statement that it is working closely with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development to determine potential causes of contamination. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has confirmed that no Revolution Farms products have been linked to any cases or an active investigation.

“We have communicated proactively with our customers as part of the voluntary recall,” the statement reads. “And we will continue to take whatever actions are necessary to ensure the safety and quality of our products.”

The state agriculture department initiated the recall when it received a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in a random sample test of a package of Revolution Farms Green Sweet Crisp 5 oz. with a “best by” date of April 2, 2023. The recall was voluntarily expanded April to 6 after the recalled item was linked with a multi-state outbreak of Listeriosis.

Listeria infection could lead to serious and sometimes fatal sickness in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to a news release. Those infected could experience symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Retailers have been instructed to remove all recalled products from store shelves. Consumers who have purchased the recalled products should discard them or return them to their place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions are encouraged to call Revolution Farms at (616) 965-6802 or email [email protected] with the subject line: Recall.