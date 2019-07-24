Roskam Baking plans $85.2 million expansion in Kentwood

KENTWOOD — Roskam Baking Co. is planning an $85.2 million expansion of its operations in the Grand Rapids area.

The family-owned contract baking company plans to expand its facility at 5565 Broadmoor Ave. SE in Kentwood to make room for two new contracted product lines, according to a statement.

Roskam executives estimate the project will result in the creation of 238 jobs. The company currently employs more than 2,000 people.

The Michigan Economic Development Corp. backed the expansion with a $1 million performance-based grant via the Michigan Business Development Program. As well, the City of Kentwood plans to consider a property tax abatement for the project.

“This project is an excellent win for our region in terms of jobs, investment, and overall economic impact,” said Eric Icard, senior business development manager and project lead at The Right Place Inc, a Grand Rapids-based economic development organization that connected the company with the MEDC and other state resources, including West Michigan Works!

“West Michigan’s food processing industry is a national leader, and Roskam Baking Company’s decision to continue its growth here is a testament to our region’s strength,” Icard said.