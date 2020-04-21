Short’s Brewing Co. lands $1M federal loan for COVID-19 relief

BELLAIRE — Short’s Brewing Co. has received a roughly $1 million loan through the U.S. Small Business Administration to help offset the impacts of the coronavirus, company officials told MiBiz today.

Short’s Brewing partner and CEO Scott Newman-Bale said the company closed on the funding Monday as part of the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program. The money will be used to support payroll for the company’s roughly 160 employees.

“We’re using it to make sure all of our employees are doing everything they can to stay safe and financially OK,” Newman-Bale said.

The brewery’s Bellaire pub — “where most of our money is made for the year,” Newman-Bale said — has closed under the state’s stay-at-home order, and business has dried up from bars and restaurants that sell Short’s products. The company has added takeout and delivery options.

“Generally speaking, we’re keeping our heads above water,” Newman-Bale said. “We’re trying to take a societal view.”

If employees are unable to return to work for safety reasons, Newman-Bale said the company would be paying them to help the community in other ways, such as cleaning or delivering supplies.

Short’s Brewing’s PPP loan is among nearly $10.4 billion that’s been approved for nearly 43,500 small businesses in Michigan, as MiBiz previously reported.

The first round of small business loans under the $2.2 trillion federal CARES Act has already been expended, and U.S. lawmakers are nearing a deal that would infuse hundreds of billions of dollars more.