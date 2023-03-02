‘Spare me the outrage and show me reform’: Migrant worker advocates call for system changes in wake of child labor report

Michigan advocates for migrant workers welcome a new federal task force to address child labor violations, but say more policy change is needed to address systemic problems with the migrant labor system across industries, including food and agriculture.

A recent bombshell report by the New York Times detailed widespread child labor violations across the U.S., including by Grand Rapids-based Hearthside Food Solutions LLC. The report caused shockwaves across the country, and led the Biden administration to create an inter-agency task force to address the problem.

Teresa Hendricks, executive director and senior litigator of Grand Rapids-based Migrant Legal Aid, a nonprofit organization that advocates for and offers legal assistance to migrant workers in Michigan, said she hopes the federal task force will not only address child labor violations but also the exploitation of H-2A workers.

The H-2A program offers temporary employment to migrants to fulfill worker shortages in the agricultural industry. The Times report highlighted the role of migrant sponsors, staffing firms and employers in perpetuating systemic problems.

“I can’t help but think, ‘Spare me the outrage and show me reform,’” Hendricks said. “Using middlemen, staffing agencies and H-2A labor brokers is like throwing gasoline on a smoldering fire.”

Agriculture workers ‘suffer in silence’

No other economic sector depends as much on migrants and H-2A workers as agriculture. An estimated 70 percent of agricultural workers in the U.S. are migrants, and the percentage is growing. Between 2021 and 2022, H-2A use in Michigan increased by 36 percent, ranking it sixth nationwide in approved certifications, according to the Michigan Farm Bureau. The vast majority of H-2A workers are men from Mexico, and nearly half are between the ages of 20 and 29, according to the National Center of Farmworker Health.

“Our labor shortage and increasing dependence on foreign-born workers is a flash point for abuse,” Hendricks said.

Hendriks, along with Michigan State University sociology Professor Rubén Martinez, addressed the systematic exploitation of H-2A workers during a Feb. 20 webinar hosted by the Michigan Sustainable Business Forum.

Michigan employers of H-2A workers are required by law to pay at least $17.34 per hour and provide free and safe housing, three meals a day, transportation and medical attention in the case of injury. The U.S. Department of Labor oversees compliance with these labor laws. However, these conditions are not always met in practice. According to a study of 100 H-2A workers by the Centro De Los Derechos Del Migrante, all of those surveyed reported at least one violation of their rights while working in the U.S.

“We must come to grips with the most vulnerable and powerless segment of our labor force,” Martinez said during the webinar. “One of the factors that makes this population really vulnerable is invisibility.”

Migrant workers in Michigan can face overcrowded housing, 100-hour work weeks, bed bug infestations, a lack of workplace bathrooms, dirty drinking water, anti-immigrant hostility and exposure to cancer-causing pesticides, Hendricks said.

“The workers will be afraid to complain because they will be told they’ll be blacklisted, will have a strain on their visa and never have the opportunity to come back again,” Hendricks said. “Many suffer in silence.”

Hendricks said that H-2A workers who are here on a temporary visa for work often face a “bait and switch” from the terms and conditions they were promised in their contracts, including with threats of retaliation as the bulk of their wages are stolen. If these instances are discovered, the employer could be liable for fraud in labor contracting and labor trafficking.

Temporary agricultural workers also are exempt from the U.S. Social Security, Medicare and the National Labor Relations acts, preventing their ability to collectively bargain and unionize.

“We need to think not only in terms of labor rights but in terms of human rights,” Martinez said. “This population needs their civil and human rights respected.”

Migrant Legal Aid has numerous initiatives to support migrant workers, including visiting worker housing sites and its Fair Foods Project, which has rallied 421 organizations to sign a pledge to treat workers and their families humanely and ethically.

“Often I’ll go to visit a camp, and it will be too close to where the pesticides are being applied,” Hendricks said. “It’s such a strong odor that I can’t even stand there and talk without a rag or something in front of my face.”

Michigan has 870 licensed housing migrant worker sites, including 4,000 living units with a capacity for 23,000 people, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Hendricks said Migrant Legal Aid representatives visit camps twice weekly during the summer to hand out fliers about workers’ rights, start conversations with farmworkers and perform medical exams, such as mammogram testing.

“It’s important because we can knock on doors, actually speak to the individuals that are here and observe conditions,” Hendricks said.

Support for Migrant Legal Aid’s Fair Food Project comes from membership dues. Members receive real-time alerts of instances of worker-verified labor exploitation.

“It made me feel supported to know that there are a number of businesses that do care and will take the pledge,” Hendricks said.

However, Hendricks says legislative change is still needed. She hopes the federal task force will make it happen.

“Immigrant labor lawyers across the country have been sounding the alarm for decades, and we’ve been advocating for laws that never pass,” Hendricks said. “Since the Jim Crow era, we've been a first world country with a third world labor problem.”