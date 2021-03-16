SpartanNash announces new CFO amid shake-up in financial leadership

BYRON CENTER — Food distributor and grocery store retailer SpartanNash Co. recently announced its new chief financial officer who will take over the post on Monday.

Last week, the nationwide food company based in Byron Center announced that it had hired Jason Monaco to serve as the company’s executive vice president and CFO. Monaco takes over from Mark Shamber, who will remain with the company through April 21 to assist with the transition.

Monaco

Monaco will direct finance, mergers and acquisitions, treasury, internal audit, real estate and risk management for the company, reporting to President and CEO Tony Sarsam, who was also recently hired in the fall of 2020.

Monaco comes to SpartanNash after serving as CFO of Dallas-based Cornerstone Chemical Co. His experience in the food business, and ties with Sarsam, come from his nearly two-year stint as CFO of Borden Dairy Co., which ended in the summer of 2020.

Sarsam served as CEO at Borden Dairy before coming to SpartanNash.

“We look forward to having Jason join our team,” Sarsam said in a statement. “Jason has a proven track record of partnering with cross functional teams and digging deeply into the business to build systems, processes and teams to develop and drive operational efficiencies.

“His extensive food distribution expertise at Borden Dairy, coupled with his deep financial background leading multiple global teams with (paper products manufacturer) Kimberly-Clark, align with SpartanNash’s future growth plans.”

SpartanNash also announced that Todd Risen would be promoted to corporate controller, effective immediately.

Risen joined the company in 2018 as director of financial reporting and corporate accounting.

Tammy Hurley, vice president of finance and chief accounting officer, is set to retire near the end of April after 20 years with the company.

In its most recent earnings report, SpartanNash announced that it finished 2020 with $9.35 billion in net sales, a 9.5 percent increase from 2019.

The higher sales numbers were attributed to a surge in demand for food distribution and retail sales throughout the COVID-19 pandemic that brought widespread restaurant shutdowns.