SpartanNash to open Caledonia Micro-Fulfillment Center for online grocery shopping

BYRON CENTER — Grocery retailer and distributor SpartanNash Co. has announced a new “Micro-Fulfillment Center” that will assemble online grocery orders to be shipped to local grocery stores or homes.

The 55,000-square-foot facility, located at 5199 68th St. SE in Caledonia, will fulfill orders made through SpartanNash’s Fast Lane online grocery shopping software. Orders are then shipped to 24 SpartanNash retailers across West Michigan, including Ada Fresh Market, D&W Fresh Market, Family Fare and Forest Hills Foods stores, as well as directly to homes. The center will primarily service customers in the Grand Rapids and Holland areas.

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) CEO Tony Sarsam said in a statement that the Fast Lane online ordering system “has been a tremendous value-add for our store guests as the pandemic heightened the importance of safe, efficient grocery shopping, pickup and delivery. The Micro-Fulfillment Center is an exciting investment designed to further elevate the Fast Lane shopping experience as we strive to continuously improve our fulfillment speed and product availability.”

The Caledonia fulfillment center, which officially opens on July 26 to coincide with Fast Lane’s four-year anniversary, will hold 16,000 products and can support more than 1,000 Fast Lane orders a day, or double the company’s current capacity.

Personal shoppers at the Caledonia facility fulfill the orders and can communicate directly with customers via text messaging to determine certain food preferences.