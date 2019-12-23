GRAND RAPIDS — Comstock Park-based Speciation Artisan Ales LLC plans to open a new taproom along the burgeoning Wealthy Street corridor in Grand Rapids.

The company, which also operates Native Species Winery, has signed a lease for 928 Wealthy Street SE and expects to move in later next year.

Co-owner Mitch Ermatinger said the move will allow the company to get its products in front of more people. Its current location is set off West River Drive in an industrial area with nonexistent foot traffic.

“Our current location in Comstock Park served its purpose to get us started, but it’s time to get more of our product directly into people’s hands. We believe the best way to do that is to move to a more central location,” Ermatinger said in a statement. “The many excellent businesses on Wealthy and Cherry Street complement each other so well, and we think that we will be a strong asset to that community.”

Grand Rapids-based Wealthy Ventures LLC owns the Wealthy Street building, located east of Diamond Avenue.

Speciation plans to close its Comstock Park taproom when the Wealthy Street location opens and use the space for additional production. The company still needs to secure local and state licensing approvals for the move.

Speciation specializes in wild ales and ciders and this year launched Native Species Winery brand to produce naturally fermented wines.

In 2018, Speciation sold 326.6 barrels of beer in Michigan, according to data from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission. The company also distributes to select national and international markets.