Square Roots expands produce distribution under latest deal with SpartanNash

Indoor farming operation Square Roots Urban Growers is expanding distribution for its leafy greens, herbs and other produce thanks to a newly-minted deal with Byron Center-based SpartanNash Co.

The Brooklyn-headquartered Square Roots, which operates its other indoor growing site on the campus of Wyoming-based Gordon Food Service Inc., announced today that it will sell Michigan-grown produce to 50 SpartanNash-owned stores.

These stores include D&W Fresh Market, Family Fare and Forest Hills Foods.

With the latest SpartanNash distribution deal, Square Roots now supplies fresh produce to roughly 250 retail locations throughout the country, which also includes the likes of Whole Foods Market and Meijer.

In 2019, food distributor Gordon Food Service announced it had formed a strategic partnership with Square Roots, which was founded by Tobias Peggs and Kimbal Musk, who is the brother of tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Square Roots originally installed a farm consisting of stacked storage containers at the GFS headquarters at 1300 Gezon Parkway SW in Wyoming. Square Roots recently expanded with an additional farm at the location when it broke into the packaged salads and greens segment.