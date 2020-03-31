State permits restaurants to sell food, pantry items

LANSING — The Michigan Restaurant & Lodging Association and the state Department of Agriculture and Rural Development have announced a partnership that will enable restaurants to sell food and pantry items that currently can be sold only by grocery and retail stores.

The new partnership will give restaurants, which are already trained in food safety and sanitation, some guidance on how to label food to conduct retail sales directly to consumers.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer COURTESY PHOTO

The restaurants will bring added options to Michigan consumers and keep the state’s food supply chain moving during a period of “unprecedented demand,” according to a statement from Justin Winslow, president and CEO of MRLA.

“Grocery stores are overwhelmed,” Winslow said. “The food supply chain for the restaurant industry is vetted, reliable and a great resource to supplement traditional grocery stores. Having restaurants sell typical grocery items will help support the extremely taxed grocery stores and provide customers with access to the essential food supplies they need during the (stay-at-home order).”

MRLA has provided guidance documents for restaurants and food service operations to find free ServSafe food safety training specific to take-out and delivery services that provide specific resources for keeping food safe during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Michigan’s food and agriculture industry continue to demonstrate why it is considered one of the most diverse, innovative, and nimble in the nation,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “This partnership is yet another example of how our businesses and our state agencies have worked together to solve problems quickly, not only for the industry but also for Michigan consumers.”