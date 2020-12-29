Tantrick Brewing unveils new production, taproom plans in downtown Allegan

ALLEGAN — In addition to dealing with the massive disruptions to her business brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Tanya Schafer is also juggling two construction projects.

“I’m not really sure how we’re doing it,” laughed Schafer, who is the owner of Allegan-based brewery Tantrick Brewing Co.

With the brewery’s lease at its current production space and taproom — located at 633 114th Ave. in Allegan — set to expire in February of 2021, Schafer and her team are working to overhaul two facilities within Allegan’s downtown area.

In partnership with economic development organization Lakeshore Advantage, Tantrick announced today it would be investing $133,725 to redevelop a 2,110-square-foot facility located at 134 Water St. in Allegan for its new production facility.

Schafer said the space, which was a former dog grooming facility, has to be completely overhauled, including the installation of floor drains. The city of Allegan provided financial support in the form of a 12-year Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption on the property.

The brewery, which operates a three-barrel production system, had to table its plans to move to a 10-barrel system because of the disruptions from COVID.

At the same time, Tantick is also renovating a building that once housed the Long Branch Saloon, at 243 Hubbard St. That will serve as Tantrick’s taproom and restaurant and is located a couple of blocks from the new production space.

“There really wasn’t any space available in downtown,” Schafer said. “So, we pieced together what we could. Ideally, we would be all in one spot. But it’s a couple blocks apart. There is potential down the road for some growth there.”

Schafer placed a strong emphasis on bringing Tantrick inside Allegan proper instead of on the outskirts, where it currently operates.

“The people that we have met in Allegan are passionate about rebuilding Allegan into a destination, a place where people will come and spend time with their families and this is a huge step forward so we’re really excited to be a part of it.”

Tantrick Brewing, which self-distributes to a handful of local restaurants, belongs to one of the hardest hit industries of the COVID era. Bars and restaurants are still currently banned from allowing indoor dining.

Schafer said the company began the expansion deal before the pandemic took full effect. She credits community support for propping up the brewery during challenging times.

“We have been very lucky with the support of the local community and the city of Allegan,” Schafer said. “We have a great patio area where we have been doing fire pits and heaters and people coming in almost every day to buy a pint and people bringing us firewood.”