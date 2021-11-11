Two Hudsonville food companies awarded $210K in state grants to support expansions

HUDSONVILLE — Two Hudsonville-based food businesses have landed a combined $210,000 in state grant money to help fund expansion projects.

The Michigan Commission of Agriculture and Rural Development announced this week that it has divvied out three new Food and Agriculture Investment Funds grants, which provide financial support for food and agriculture projects that help to expand food and agriculture processing and enable growth within the industry.

Sprinkles Donut Shop LLC and West Michigan Beef Company LLC, both established in Hudsonville, were two of the three beneficiaries of the grants that totaled $300,000.

Sprinkles Donut Shop received $60,000 to go toward its ongoing transition into a large industrial kitchen. The company, which currently operates out of a small retail kitchen, is struggling to keep up with the rising demand from its five retail locations and 30 wholesale customers.

By moving into an industrial kitchen, the company expects to open up capacity, equipping it with the ability to co-pack up to 200,000 donuts per month. The expansion, which is expected to create 10 new jobs within the company, also positions Sprinkles to take on additional wholesale clients, including national brands that ship around the country.

“The entire Sprinkles Donut Shop team is deeply appreciative of the encouragement and support we have received from the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development,” Sprinkles Owner and President Gary VanderStelt said in a statement. Sprinkles maintains retail locations in Ada, Allendale, Rockford, Hudsonville and Caledonia.

“The partnership with MDARD will allow us to build-out a larger production space to meet both wholesale and retail opportunities, create new jobs and continue our rich family history of providing the best product in Western Michigan and beyond,” VanderStelt added.

West Michigan Beef Company received $150,000 to help construct a 70,000-square-foot beef processing facility in Hudsonville. The expansion, which also is expected to create 10 new jobs, will increase capacity for both custom and conventional slaughter segments of its business.

Maple Hardwoods Inc., a second-generation timber company based in Hessel in the eastern Upper Peninsula, received $90,000 to expand and modernize its sawmill.

“I’m proud of the continued investments the State of Michigan continues to make into local food and agricultural based businesses,” MDARD Director Gary McDowell said in a statement. “These three businesses will now be able to increase production, hire more skilled Michiganders, and increase sustainable practices. I am excited to see the progress these companies make over the coming months and years.”