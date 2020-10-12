Vander Mill closing Spring Lake location to focus on Grand Rapids facility

SPRING LAKE — Vander Mill LLC is closing its original Spring Lake facility to focus on its Grand Rapids hard cider production facility and restaurant in what co-founder Paul Vander Heide calls the latest in ongoing changes for the business.

Vander Heide said he received interest in the Vander Mill Spring Lake property, at 14921 Cleveland St., about 18 months ago from neighboring Lakeside Auto Group. Though selling the Spring Lake property wasn’t initially planned, Vander Heide reached a sale agreement with the car dealership that was “mutually beneficial” to both businesses.

Paul Vander Heide co-founder of Vander Mill COURTESY PHOTO

The Spring Lake facility is expected to close in November as the company shifts its focus to the Grand Rapids location, Vander Heide said. The $4.2 million, 55,000-square-foot production facility and restaurant at 505 Ball Ave. NW opened in 2016.

Vander Heide and his wife, Amanda, started Vander Mill in 2006 as a small-town cider mill that also sold baked goods and other Michigan-made products. The business took off in 2008 when the owners procured a wine license and began selling fermented cider.

“We look forward to bringing what our Spring Lake facility was so loved for to Grand Rapids,” Vander Heide said. “Next fall we’re looking to ramp up our fall time cider mill efforts (in Grand Rapids) to more of what it looked like in Spring Lake.”

Vander Mill distributes its hard cider throughout Michigan and eight Midwestern states.

“There’s no moss growing on small business owners these days, and you have to keep changing and keep moving with the times,” Vander Heide said. “We’ve been used to adjusting our business over the years. This is no different as we look forward to continuing to work hard and provide people with a fun place to visit.”