Walters Gardens plans $9.15M expansion at Zeeland Twp. nursery

ZEELAND TWP. — Walters Gardens Inc. is investing $9.15 million to expand its operations in Zeeland Charter Township with a new 40,000-square-foot greenhouse.

The project marks the first phase of a planned 10-year, multiphase project for the wholesale perennial grower that was founded in 1946. Construction will begin this spring and the company expects to retain five existing jobs and create 50 new jobs. Four acres of automated greenhouses also are part of the expansion plans.

“The new greenhouse complex is the key to our continued success,” Walters Gardens Chief Operating Officer Ryan Hop said in a statement. “It is designed for continued expansion in the future in a way that allows effective, efficient growing of perennials for our customers.”

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is supporting the project with a $95,000 performance-based grant. Zeeland Charter Township on Tuesday also approved a 12-year Industrial Facilities Tax Exemption for the expansion.

“We are fortunate that Walters Gardens chose to expand their operations in our community,” Zeeland Township Supervisor Tom Oonk said in a statement. “We welcome, support and celebrate their success and continued growth.”

Lakeshore Advantage Corp. assisted the company in securing local resources for the project.

“Walters Gardens has distinguished itself as a global player and to see their growth is exciting,” said Lakeshore Advantage President Jennifer Owens. “This local, family-owned company has experienced such success and we are grateful they continue to choose our region as a place to grow and thrive.”