9 Michigan hospitals earn top scores for patient safety

Nine West Michigan hospitals earned top grades in a report card on patient safety.

Spectrum Health had six hospitals, Mercy Health’s Saint Mary’s hospital in Grand Rapids and Hackley Hospital in Muskegon, and Bronson Battle Creek Hospital each received an “A” in the semi-annual report card from The Leapfrog Group, a Washington, D.C.-based group that advocates for improved quality and safety in health care.

The Spectrum Health hospitals to earn the top grade are: Big Rapids, Blodgett Hospital in East Grand Rapids, Ludington, United Memorial in Greenville, Zeeland Community, and Lakeland in St. Joseph.

“As the nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” said Leah Binder, the president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”

Six West Michigan hospitals earned a “B” in the spring 2020 report card by The Leapfrog Group: Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, Lakeland Community Hospital in Niles, Mercy Health’s Mercy campus in Muskegon, Metro Health-University of Michigan Health in Wyoming, Spectrum Health’s Butterworth campus in Grand Rapids, and Sparrow Hospital and Health System in Lansing.

Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo received a “C” in the latest report card from The Leapfrog Group.

The Leapfrog Group twice yearly gathers publicly available data on 28 metrics and assigns a grade to more than 2,600 hospitals nationwide through a report card issue each spring and fall.