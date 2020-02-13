Acrisure gives $15 million for children’s health innovation center at Spectrum Health

GRAND RAPIDS — Insurance broker Acrisure LLC pledged $15 million to Spectrum Health to create a virtual innovation center for children’s health.

Advanced programs and services at the Acrisure Center for Innovation in Children’s Health will initially focus on genomics and virtual health, according to an announcement today from Spectrum Health.

“What an incredible commitment that supports our passion for kids. We’re thrilled to accelerate our focus in the areas of genomics, precision medicine and other innovative advancements in care for children,” Spectrum Health President and CEO Tina Freese Decker said in a statement. “This remarkable pledge from a West Michigan-based company exemplifies the type of partnerships that help us make it possible to improve health, inspire hope and save lives.”

Acrisure is one of the top 10 insurance brokers in the U.S. majority with $2 billion in revenue, 561 offices in 39 states and 16 international locations. The company has grown rapidly in the last several years through an aggressive mergers and acquisition strategy and easily ranks as the top acquirer in North America.

Acrisure plans to move its headquarters and 400 employees from its current location in Caledonia to the south side of downtown Grand Rapids in the $30 million Studio Park development that’s now under construction.

“As we move our headquarters to downtown Grand Rapids, beyond the jobs, we intend to make a significant impact on the community,” said Greg Williams, the co-founder, president and CEO of Acrisure.

“Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital embodies our passion for innovation and strategic growth and is a partnership we’re intensely proud to be part of. It is my hope the commitment to form the Acrisure Center for Innovation in Children's Health will have a lasting impact on families throughout the community,” Williams said. “Many Acrisure employees have been personally impacted by the care provided at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and this partnership represents meaningful engagement opportunities for them as well.”

Acrisure in 2019 closed on 98 acquisitions of insurance agencies and brokerages in North America, according to a quarterly report tracking industry M&A activity from Chicago-based Optis Partners LLC. That’s far more than the number-two acquirer, Hub International, at 51 deals last year.

From 2015 to 2019, Acrisure closed on 410 acquisitions, according to Optis Partners.