Allegan General to become part of Ascension Michigan on Sunday

ALLEGAN — Allegan General Hospital will become part of Ascension Michigan on Sunday following the signing of a final definitive agreement.

Ascension Michigan’s deal for the 25-bed Allegan General’s parent health system, Allegan Healthcare Group Inc., includes the primary care medical group Allegan Professional Health Services and the Allegan General Hospital Foundation.

The acquisition extends Ascension Michigan, parent system to Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo, further across the West Michigan health care market.

Ascension and Allegan General signed a letter of intent back in January, as MiBiz previously reported. Ascension today declined further comment on the acquisition beyond issuing a written announcement.

Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

The Edmundson, Mo.-based Ascension consists of 151 hospitals and more than 50 senior living facilities in 21 states and the District of Columbia. The health system’s Michigan operations, Ascension Michigan, includes 15 hospitals and hundreds of care facilities.

Among them are Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo, which consists of the 347-bed Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo, 25-bed Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital in Dowagiac, the 43-bed Borgess-Pipp Hospital in Plainwell, and outpatient centers and physician offices.