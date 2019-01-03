Ascension Michigan names new president for Borgess in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO — Ascension Michigan today named Peter Bergmann as president of Ascension Borgess.

Bergmann begins his role at Ascension Borgess on Feb. 11. He comes to Kalamazoo from Parma Medical Center, a part of the University Hospitals system in Cleveland, Ohio, where he served as president for nearly two years. Bergmann previously served within the Ascension system for 11 years as president of Sisters of Charity Hospital and St. Joseph Campus, a two-campus hospital in Buffalo, N.Y.

Peter Bergmann

“Based on his outstanding credentials, his experience within and outside of Ascension, and his commitment to our Mission of service, quality care and the patient experience, Peter is an excellent choice to lead Ascension Borgess,” Jean Meyer, chief operating officer for Ascension Michigan, said in a statement.

Meyer described Meyer as “a collaborative leader and an authentic communicator.”

Ascension Borgess consists of the 347-bed Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo, the 25-bed Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital in Dowagiac, the 43-bed Borgess-Pipp Hospital in Plainwell, and outpatient centers and physician offices.

Ascension Michigan has 15 hospitals and hundreds of facilities in Michigan and is part of Edmundson, Mo.-based Ascension that consists of 151 hospitals and more than 50 senior living facilities in 21 states and the District of Columbia.