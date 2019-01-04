Ascension signs letter of intent to acquire Allegan General Hospital

ALLEGAN — Allegan General Hospital and its parent health system would become part of the largest nonprofit health system in the U.S. with the proposed acquisition by Ascension.

The two today announced they signed a non-binding letter of intent that includes all of the operations of Allegan Healthcare Group that includes the 25-bed hospital, the primary care medical group Allegan Professional Health Services, and the Allegan General Hospital Foundation.

“This partnership will significantly enhance and improve all healthcare services available to residents in the Allegan area,” Allegan General Hospital President and CEO Gerald Barbini said in a statement. “Our missions are very compatible and together we will continue to provide outstanding healthcare to our community.”

The Edmundson, Mo.-based Ascension consists of 151 hospitals and more than 50 senior living facilities in 21 states and the District of Columbia. The health system’s Michigan operations, Ascension Michigan, includes 15 hospitals and hundreds of care facilities.

Among them are Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo, which consists of the 347-bed Borgess Medical Center in Kalamazoo, 25-bed Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital in Dowagiac, the 43-bed Borgess-Pipp Hospital in Plainwell, and outpatient centers and physician offices.

“We anticipate a great level of cooperation and synergy between Ascension Borgess and Allegan,” said Joseph Cacchione, senior vice president of Ascension Healthcare and ministry market executive at Ascension Michigan. “The potential addition of Allegan General Hospital to Ascension Michigan represents a considerable opportunity for us, working closely with Allegan caregivers, to strengthen health care access and delivery, and to better address the healthcare needs of the communities served by Allegan and Ascension Michigan. Our respective missions and values are aligned in seeking to best serve local residents with quality, compassionate, personalized healthcare.”

Representatives for both Ascension and Allegan General declined further comment beyond this morning’s announcement.

The proposed deal is the latest health system merger in the West Michigan region.

Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health in October closed on the acquisition of Lakeland Health in St. Joseph, and Bronson Healthcare two years ago acquired the former South Haven Community Health System, which is now known as Bronson South Haven Hospital. Bronson in September announced its plans to develop a new $22 million hospital and medical office building in South Haven.