Aspen Surgical acquires Iowa medical equipment producer

CALEDONIA — Aspen Surgical Products Inc. completed its third acquisition in less than a year after buying Protek Medical Products Inc. in Coralville, Iowa.

The acquisition “strengthens Aspen’s broad portfolio of medical and patient and staff safety products sold into hospital and surgery center markets,” the company said Tuesday. Protek Medical Products produces single-use ultrasonic probe covers and needle guides used in tissue biopsies, fluid aspiration and vascular procedures, as well as protective covers for medical instruments and equipment.

“Protek Medical has a long, successful history of providing effective, easy-to-use disposable products that help address cross-contamination issues in the clinical environment,” Aspen Surgical CEO Jason Krieser said in a statement. “This line is clearly synergistic with our current manufacturing and commercial operations and it supports our mission to provide high quality single-use medical devices that improve safety and efficiency for the healthcare settings that we serve.”

Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

A maker of disposable surgical products, Caledonia-based Aspen Surgical previously acquired Precept Medical Products in Arden, N.C., which designs, manufactures, and markets disposable protective medical apparel, and Beatty Marketing & Sales LLP in Redmond, Wash., which produces orthopedic products used in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.