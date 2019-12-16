CALEDONIA — Private equity-backed Aspen Surgical Inc. has acquired a Redmond, Wash.-based orthopedic products manufacturer.

The deal for Beatty Marketing & Sales LLP gives the Caledonia-based Aspen Surgical a broader portfolio of orthopedic surgical products, including sterile kits, suture retrievers and positioning products. Beatty’s products, which are sold to hospital and ambulatory surgery centers across North America, also complement Aspen Surgical’s Colby fluid management products and disposable surgical products.

COURTESY PHOTO

Beatty also has “a consistent track record of driving recurring revenue growth while providing lower-cost options to caregivers” over its 32-year history, according to a statement.

“We will look to leveraging this reputation, along with the Beatty product portfolio, to enhance our existing surgical offering, make us more relevant in the orthopedics space, and expand our reach in the ambulatory surgery center market,” Aspen Surgical CEO Jason Krieser said in a statement.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In July, Aspen Surgical was acquired by Boston-based Audax Private Equity for $170 million in cash, as MiBiz previously reported.

Aspen Surgical specializes in manufacturing a range of branded and private-label single-use surgical products. It operates manufacturing facilities in Caledonia and Puerto Rico.