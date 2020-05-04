Aspen Surgical acquires North Carolina PPE manufacturer

CALEDONIA — Aspen Surgical Products Inc., a producer of disposable surgical products, has acquired Precept Medical Products in Arden, N.C., a maker of personal protection equipment in health care.

The acquisition adds to Aspen’s product portfolio. Aspen, with facilities in Caledonia and Las Piedras, Puerto Rico, also gets about 200,000 square feet of manufacturing and distribution capacity with Precept’s manufacturing facility in Agua Prieta, Mexico, and distribution warehouses in Douglas, Ariz. and Richmond, Va.

Aspen CEO Jason Krieser COURTESY PHOTO

“The Precept acquisition is a wonderful synergistic fit for Aspen, but it also enhances our portfolio with products that are critical for the health and safety of health care professionals,” Aspen CEO Jason Krieser said. “We feel strongly in the quality of Precept’s North American-manufactured PPE products, and we look forward to carrying on their mission to help fight preventable infections now at this critical time of pandemic and beyond.”

Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Precept designs, manufactures and markets protective medical apparel for infection control. The company’s products include surgical face masks, non-surgical isolation gowns, lab jackets, scrubs, coveralls, patient gowns, lab coats and cold therapy packs.

“With common manufacturing, regulatory, sales, and distribution processes, we believe that bringing Aspen Surgical and Precept together will result in multiple opportunities to better serve our customers more efficiently and effectively,” said Greg Muller CFO of Aspen. “To that end, we are also immediately investing in new capital at the Precept facility, which will increase

capacity of PPE that can be provided to our U.S. customers in the midst of COVID-19.”

Aspen Surgical specializes in scalpels and other surgical products and serves as a platform company for Boston-based Audax Private Equity, which acquired the company for $170 million in 2019, as MiBiz previously reported.