Aspen Surgical doubles revenues, EBITDA in deal for Symmetry, its largest acquisition yet

Buying Nashville, Tenn.-based Symmetry Surgical Inc. last fall gave Aspen Surgical Products Inc. a far broader product portfolio to sell to hospitals and surgical centers.

The deal for Symmetry Surgical, a maker of surgical and specialty instrumentation, electrosurgery products, and minimally invasive surgical devices previously owned by Lake Forest, Ill.-based RoundTable Healthcare Partners, closed in October 2022. The transaction marked the largest acquisition to date for Caledonia-based Aspen Surgical Products.

Buying Symmetry nearly doubled Aspen Surgical’s annual revenues and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), according to the company.

The deal was the 15th acquisition for Aspen Surgical since forming in 1999, and the sixth since Boston-based Audax Private Equity acquired the company in 2019 from Hill-Rom Holdings for $170 million.

Life Sciences/Med Device Aspen Surgical Products Inc. Business description:

Caledonia-based producer of surgical products and a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity

Annual sales: Did not disclose

Top executive: Steve Blazejewski, CEO

Total Michigan employees: 200 (about 1,500 globally)

Advisers: Piper Sandler & Co. (financial), Kirkland & Ellis LLP (legal)

Adding Symmetry’s business made Aspen Surgical a larger player in the market for surgical equipment and instruments.

“Aspen has been … on a really strong drive to increase our relevance and our products that we offer and our services to our customers in the health care market … across the country, and outside the U.S.,” CFO Greg Muller told MiBiz. “As part of that process, we’ve acquired a number of companies, all in the vein of looking to build a stronger, bigger, more relevant company in that space. Symmetry was just the next one up.

“Symmetry, specifically, was exciting because of some overlapping call points, a lot of common customers, a fairly common culture in terms of how we do things, what we’re trying to accomplish out there from a future space perspective, and it’s about putting our two portfolios together to be better suppliers to the hospitals and the centers around the nation.”

Aspen Surgical, the winner in the life sciences/medical device category of the 2023 MiBiz M&A Deals of the Year Award, sells to more than 9,800 hospitals and surgery centers in the U.S., and does business in more than 100 countries around the world.

Symmetry’s complementary product portfolio “really expands and gives another anchor for us to be more clinically relevant” in key surgical procedures as health systems and outpatient surgical centers prefer to work with fewer suppliers who can offer a broader product portfolio, CEO Steve Blazejewski added.

RoundTable initially acquired a majority stake in Symmetry Surgical in July 2016 when it partnered with management to grow the business. The private equity firm also previously owned Aspen Surgical, having purchased the company in 2006 from founder Dan Bowen. The private equity firm later sold Aspen Surgical to Hill-Rom in 2012 for $400 million in cash.

Focus on integration

Since the latest acquisition closed, teams of employees have been working to integrate Symmetry into Aspen. They aim to unite the two companies into a single operation, rather than to operate Symmetry as a division or subsidiary.

The integration process should take 18 months from the time of the acquisition to complete.

“That is rooted in the fundamental view that we’ll best serve our customers if they see us as one company and not two,” said Blazejewski, who was named CEO in January. “We’ll best serve our customers if internally we’re standard and more simple, as opposed to multiple systems, different groups and everything else where we’re not completely connected.

“We lean pretty heavily into ‘let’s really bring this together’ and we see there’s a lot of really positive opportunity as we mold and fuse these into one, single company, process, systems, tools, people and teams across the board.”

The integration includes deciding which of Symmetry’s legacy brand names to retain, Muller said. Historical product brands “are absolutely going to stay intact,” he said.

Well-known, “valuable” products brands in the industry such as Bovie and Bookwalter go back a century, Muller added.

“We’re working to consolidate and to have the right number of meaningful brands,” he said.

Given the number of acquisitions that Aspen Surgical has executed over the years, executives have a well-established playbook for M&A and how to assess acquisition prospects and integrate companies. However, the size and complementary nature of the Symmetry deal “challenges that a bit,” Blazejewski said.

“It’s not only giving us more scale, it’s giving us a broader portfolio. The way in which Symmetry, for example, engages with its customers, takers orders, ships their products, there are some differences, so it’s causing us to take a much more thoughtful and engaging two-way approach to pick ‘a best way,’ not just a historical ‘Aspen way,’” he said. “That’s causing us to go slower. It’s also going to lead to a much more durable outcome.”

As the integration continues, Aspen Surgical remains open to making further acquisitions. Muller describes Aspen Surgical’s M&A appetite as “always hungry, always looking.”

“We’re busy right now in the very near term, but my sense is that as we come out of this next quarter or so, we’ll feel like we’ll have a chance to begin to be even more aggressive,” he said.