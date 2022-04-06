Aspen Surgical Products receives additional capital from Boston PE firm

CALEDONIA — Aspen Surgical Products Inc. has received additional capital from Boston-based Audax Private Equity to support further growth.

The closing on a single-asset continuation fund supports the additional investment of an undisclosed amount in Caledonia-based Aspen and reaffirms Audax’s commitment to the company’s long-term growth strategy.

Jason Krieser COURTESY PHOTO

Since Audax’s initial investment in 2019, Aspen has tripled the scale of the company by acquiring five complementary businesses. The latest investment will allow Audax to pursue organic growth and larger-scale acquisitions to expand globally as a provider of single-use surgical products.

“A little over two years ago we embarked on a journey to dramatically enhance our value with our hospital customers and channel partners,” Aspen Surgical CEO Jason Krieser said in a statement. “I couldn’t be happier with our success to date. This transaction represents an excellent return for our original investors, while empowering our Aspen Surgical organization to continue to progress in our mission of improving safety and efficiency for clinicians at an even faster rate.”