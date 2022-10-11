BHSH System rebrands as Corewell Health after Spectrum-Beaumont merger

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with comments from Corewell Health President and CEO Tina Freese Decker.

The health system that temporarily took on the BHSH System moniker following the blockbuster merger earlier this year between Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health is now known as Corewell Health.

Executives today announced the permanent name for Michigan’s largest in-state health system. Corewell Health replaces the temporary BHSH System label that has been used for the corporate parent since the Spectrum-Beaumont merge closed in February.

In selecting Corewell Health as the permanent name, executives seek to create a new statewide brand identity under the merged health system. Corewell Health will join the legacy names of individual hospitals in West Michigan and Southeast Michigan that each date back generations in their respective markets: Butterworth and DeVos Children’s in Grand Rapids, Blodgett in East Grand Rapids, Lakeland in St. Joseph, and Beaumont in the Detroit area.

The new name will roll out in phases over two years with the installation of new signs. Each of the health system’s hospitals will carry the Corewell Health name along with their legacy brands.

As well, physicians groups take on the Corewell brand name that blends with their local market, such as Corewell Health Medical Group West in Grand Rapids and Corewell Health Medical Group South in St. Joseph.

Executives introduced the name this morning first to employees and then announced it publicly. The new corporate name takes effect immediately.

The health system plans to mount a “broad and expansive” marketing campaign beginning in the first quarter of 2023 to generate brand awareness for the new name.

The merged health system always intended to retain the legacy brand names such as Butterworth and Blodgett in West Michigan and Beaumont in Southeast Michigan, President and CEO Tina Freese Decker said in an interview today.

“It’s important that we recognize our rich history where applicable” she said. “Keeping those legacy names — Butterworth, Blodgett — means something to our community. William Beaumont means something to the community. So, we thought it was really important to recognize that knowing you’re going to go with a new name as the system brand.”

Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health and Southfield-based Beaumont Health merged Feb. 1 to create a health system that has 22 hospitals, more than 11,500 physicians and advanced practice providers, and 64,000 employees.

More than eight months after the merger closed, selecting a new system name “solidifies us,” Freese Decker said.

“This is a big part of us coming together. It helps with our culture, it helps with how we bring our teams together, how we look at the services and care offerings we provide to our community. We can put a name to it, instead of fumbling over the name and not wanting to say ‘BHSH,’” she said. “We can start talking about our core values and we can start talking about our culture and our core. All of the elements about wellness and where we’re trying to go with our mission, vision and values. It really brings us closer together to start talking about this.”

Corewell Health also is the latest rebranding for a health system in West Michigan.

Metro Health-University of Michigan Health became University of Michigan Health-West a year ago. Earlier this year, Mercy Health transitioned to corporate parent Trinity Health’s name that combined with local legacy brand names, including Trinity Health Muskegon and Trinity Health Saint Mary’s in Grand Rapids.