Blue Cross Blue Shield proposes scaled-back 1% rate increase for small business plans

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan wants to scale back a planned rate increase for small businesses that renew their employee health policies in the latter half of the year.

The state’s largest health insurer secured approval last year from regulators to increase small group rates by a statewide average of 5.3 percent for employers with a preferred-provider organization (PPO) plan.

Citing favorable medical claims trends since the filing, Blue Cross Blue Shield refiled its PPO rate plan with the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services to raise rates just by 1 percent for third and fourth quarter policy renewals.

“We understand that lower health insurance costs for small businesses equates to more stability for employers,” Sandra Fester, vice president of Michigan business at Blue Cross Blue Shield, said in a statement. “The success of small businesses is critical to upholding many of the communities we serve. Providing affordable health care coverage options plays a significant role in supporting that success.”

Blue Cross Blue Shield’s initial rate filing almost a year ago for 2023 small group PPO policy renewals was based on earlier claims trends projections for inpatient and outpatient hospital care and professional medical services from Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022.

Since then, “claims experience is emerging favorable to the original 2023 small group filing,” according to an actuarial memo that accompanied the updated March 17 rate filing.

The revised rate proposal affects PPO plans for small group employers with 50 or fewer employees that renew policies July 1 or Oct 1 this year. Blue Care Network, Blue Cross Blue Shield’s HMO subsidiary, will increase rates at a statewide average of 6.6 percent, which state regulators previously approved.

Blue Cross Blue Shield has more than 280,000 members statewide enrolled in small group health policies. About 170,000 of them are enrolled in PPO plans, about 45 percent of which are renewed by employers in the third or fourth quarters.

Rate proposals from health insurers for 2024 are due to state regulators later this spring.