Blue Cross to waive COVID-19-related copays through end of 2020

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network will continue to waive copays and other cost sharing for treating for COVID-19 through the end of 2020.

Early in the pandemic, the health insurer went to zero copays, deductibles and coinsurance for COVID-19 patients to alleviate their out-of-pocket costs. The waivers apply to fully insured commercial PPO and HMO health plans, plus individual Medicare Advantage plans.

“Thanks to the valiant efforts of our front-line health workers, our health systems and our governmental leaders, Michigan has flattened the coronavirus curve. Still, the virus remains in our communities and many people continue to suffer,” President and CEO Daniel Loepp said in a statement. “Blue Cross wants our members in Michigan and across the nation to rest assured that, should they contract the COVID-19 disease, they won’t have to worry about the financial cost of fighting it.”

Blue Cross Blue Shield estimates it will spend $23 million to $43 million in providing the additional benefits.