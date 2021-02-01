Bronson, Ascension Borgess make progress on separate Kalamazoo cancer treatment centers

KALAMAZOO — Bronson Healthcare Group opened a new downtown Kalamazoo outpatient cancer treatment center today while Ascension Borgess says a separate cancer center should open late this summer in a neighboring township.

Both health systems pursued their respective projects after the West Michigan Cancer Center and Institute for Blood Disorders — a partnership between Bronson Healthcare and Ascension Borgess — decided in 2018 to transition medical oncology and infusion services to each hospital in 2021.

The $60 million, five-story Bronson Cancer Center in the Frank J. Sardine Pavilion at Vine and John streets houses medical oncology, hematology and infusion services. It took just under two years to build. Five medical oncologists and four advanced practice providers who previously saw Bronson patients at the West Michigan Cancer Center now practice at the new facility.

COURTESY PHOTO

Diekema Hamann Architecture & Engineering LLC designed the facility and CSM Group Inc. is managing the project for Bronson. Both firms are based in Kalamazoo.

In nearby Oshtemo Township, construction that began in August continues on the $20 million Ascension Medical Group Borgess Cancer Center on an 8.2-acre site near Stadium Drive and Drake Road. Borgess said today the outpatient cancer center is on schedule to open in September and that it has begun hiring for 46 full-time positions that range from pharmacists to oncology specialty nurses.

The Borgess Cancer Center will also employ 12 oncology physicians and specialists.

Dallas-based architecture firm HKS Inc. designed the Borgess cancer center and Portage-based AVB Inc. is the general contractor.