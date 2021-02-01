fbpx
Published in Health Care
Bronson, Ascension Borgess make progress on separate Kalamazoo cancer treatment centers COURTESY PHOTO

Bronson, Ascension Borgess make progress on separate Kalamazoo cancer treatment centers

BY Monday, February 01, 2021 12:28pm

KALAMAZOO — Bronson Healthcare Group opened a new downtown Kalamazoo outpatient cancer treatment center today while Ascension Borgess says a separate cancer center should open late this summer in a neighboring township.

Both health systems pursued their respective projects after the West Michigan Cancer Center and Institute for Blood Disorders — a partnership between Bronson Healthcare and Ascension Borgess — decided in 2018 to transition medical oncology and infusion services to each hospital in 2021.

The $60 million, five-story Bronson Cancer Center in the Frank J. Sardine Pavilion at Vine and John streets houses medical oncology, hematology and infusion services. It took just under two years to build. Five medical oncologists and four advanced practice providers who previously saw Bronson patients at the West Michigan Cancer Center now practice at the new facility.

AMG Borgess Cancer CenterCOURTESY PHOTO

Diekema Hamann Architecture & Engineering LLC designed the facility and CSM Group Inc. is managing the project for Bronson. Both firms are based in Kalamazoo.

In nearby Oshtemo Township, construction that began in August continues on the $20 million Ascension Medical Group Borgess Cancer Center on an 8.2-acre site near Stadium Drive and Drake Road. Borgess said today the outpatient cancer center is on schedule to open in September and that it has begun hiring for 46 full-time positions that range from pharmacists to oncology specialty nurses.

The Borgess Cancer Center will also employ 12 oncology physicians and specialists.

Dallas-based architecture firm HKS Inc. designed the Borgess cancer center and Portage-based AVB Inc. is the general contractor.

Read 276 times
Mark Sanchez

Senior writer, covers health care, finance and life sciences. Twitter: @masanche

Tagged under
SUBSCRIBE TO MIBIZ TODAY FOR WEST MICHIGAN’S FINEST BUSINESS NEWS REPORTING >

Latest from Mark Sanchez

RELATED ARTICLES

back to top