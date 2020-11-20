Bronson, Borgess rank among top heart hospitals in the U.S.

Bronson Methodist Hospital and Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo were named among the top 50 heart hospitals in the U.S. by Fortune and IBM Watson Health.

Ascension Borgess was listed among the top 20 cardiovascular teaching hospitals in Fortune and IBM Watson Health’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals for 2021.

Bronson Methodist was among the top 20 teaching hospitals.

Other Michigan hospitals named among the top 50 heart hospitals are St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor Hospital, McLaren Macomb Hospital in Mt. Clemens, and McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey.

“Being named as one of the top heart care programs in the country is a reflection of the excellence and dedication of our physicians and the entire heart care team to continually provide the top quality in patient care,” said Dr. Frank Saltiel, chief of cardiology and chair of the Ascension Borgess Heart Institute. “Our cardiologists, cardiac surgeons and nurses provide the highest quality, personalized care.”

Fortune and IBM Watson Health analyzed data for Medicare patients at 980 hospitals across the U.S. that provide cardiovascular care. The analysis found that the top heart hospitals have better clinical outcomes, clinical processes, operational efficiency and financially in treating heart attacks and heart failure, and in heart surgeries and cardiac catheterizations.

“Being named one of the 50 top hospitals in the country is a tribute to the skill and teamwork of so many people at Bronson Methodist Hospital and across our healthcare system,” Bronson Healthcare President and CEO Bill Manns said. “In particular, it highlights the tremendous clinical achievements of our regional cardiovascular program led by the teams at Bronson Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialists and Bronson Advanced Cardiac Healthcare.”

If every hospital performed at the level of the top 50, it would result in more than 7,000 lives saved and more than $1.6 billion in saved costs annually, plus 5,000 additional bypass and angioplasty patients free of complications.