Bronson building 7 new medical offices ahead of Portage Physicians’ affiliation

KALAMAZOO — Bronson Healthcare recently began work on a series of new medical office buildings that will house care providers moving to the Kalamazoo health system next year.

Construction began in August on two of the seven new locations intended for the 29 physicians and 29 advanced care providers at Portage Physicians P.C. who currently practice at Ascension Borgess. Work is expected to begin yet this fall on the other two locations.

Under a five-year professional services agreement signed earlier this year, Portage Physicians plans to transition on July 1, 2020 and begin practicing at the new medical offices under the Bronson Primary Care Partners banner, as MiBiz previously reported.

The agreement significantly extends Bronson Healthcare’s primary care coverage in a market that includes Kalamazoo, Calhoun and Van Buren counties, where it presently has 126 providers. Bronson Healthcare also will employ nurses and other support staff at the new locations.

“Adding seven more primary care locations to the Bronson Healthcare system will greatly enhance access for many patients in these communities,” said Laurel Barber, chief operating officer for Bronson Medical Group. “It helps really achieve our system’s strategic plan, which is to ensure convenient, timely and low-cost access for the communities we serve.”

The new medical offices are at:

• 6210 West Main Street in Kalamazoo, behind Bronson FastCare

• 2700 East Centre Ave. in Portage

• 601 S. U.S. 131 in Three Rivers

• 8808 Vineyard Drive at Texas Corners in Texas Township

• 8906 M-89 in Richland

• I-94 and 9th Street in Kalamazoo

• I-94 and S. 35th Street in Galesburg

Six of the new locations will have 20 exam rooms and nearly 12,000 square feet of space. The 3,300-square-foot Galesburg location will have six exam rooms.

Kalamazoo-based CSM Group Inc. is handling construction; Diekema Hamann Architecture & Engineering LLC, also of Kalamazoo, provided the architectural design.