Bronson cancels elective procedures; Blue Cross offer free telemed service

KALAMAZOO — Bronson Healthcare today cancelled all elective surgeries and procedures beginning Wednesday in an attempt to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

“This decision helps to reduce the number of people in our hospitals who do not have to be there and will allow us to conserve supplies and resources for use during the pandemic. While we know this is difficult news for patients who have been planning for these procedures, we believe this is the most responsible decision for our patients and communities during these challenging times,” Bronson said this morning in a statement.

COURTESY LOGO

Bronson is notifying patients who have scheduled procedures.

Several hospitals have been halting elective surgeries and procedures in the wake of the pandemic. On Monday, Spectrum Health cancelled non-urgent and non-emergency patient appointments, procedures and surgeries for the next two weeks.

Also today in health care, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan said it will provide free telehealth medical services to members with an existing telehealth benefit through at least April 30. The move is to allow members to initially connect with physicians from home using their computers, smartphones and tablets to manage flu-like symptoms, rather than go to the office, urgent care center or hospital ER.

“We don’t want the co-pay to get in the way of our members being able to consult with doctors from their homes,” Blue Cross Blue Shield Daniel Loepp said in a statement. “No-cost use of telehealth by our eligible members will help get their questions answered. It also will help those on the front lines — doctors, nurses and health care workers — address the most serious cases of coronavirus coming to our hospitals and physician offices.”