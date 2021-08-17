Bronson Health Foundation raises $10.3M to upgrade cancer care

KALAMAZOO — Bronson Healthcare’s foundation has raised $10.3 million in a capital campaign to support upgrades in cancer care.

The amount raised through the capital campaign that’s nearing completion well exceeds the initial $8 million goal set more than two years ago. The Bronson Healthcare Foundation in the spring extended the campaign after reaching the original goal and added elements that would receive support.

“For the community to come out and support this campaign in such a big way says so much,” said Terry Morrow, vice president of development at Bronson Healthcare. “Cancer touches everyone, and this $10 million-plus investment tells those who are on a cancer journey — our friends, neighbors and family members — that they are not alone. And, it inspires our cancer care teams to continue to make care and treatment the best it can be.”

Proceeds from the capital campaign will cover part of the cost for the $60 million Frank J. Sardone Pavilion that opened Feb. 1 on the campus of Bronson Methodist Hospital in downtown Kalamazoo. The capital will also help to buy radiation technology at the Bronson Cancer Center in Battle Creek. As well, the campaign supports a new psychologist for pediatric oncology patients and their families to examine and address health disparities in Bronson’s regional cancer program.

The campaign continues to accept donations to help cancer patients with their out-of-pocket costs for care that includes medication and transportation to and from treatment.