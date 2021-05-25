Bronson Healthcare opens new $22 million South Haven Hospital

SOUTH HAVEN — Bronson Healthcare has opened its new $22 million, 52,000-square-foot South Haven Hospital.

The two-story facility was developed east of the existing hospital between Blue Star Highway and Bailey Avenue. The facility includes significantly less inpatient bed capacity — from 49 to eight — than the existing hospital to reflect low inpatient volumes, and focuses primarily on primary care, wellness, disease management and the most-used medical services.

“This new facility is a $22 million investment in advancing the health and well-being of patients and families in South Haven and the surrounding region,” Bronson Healthcare President and CEO Bill Manns said in a statement. “The inpatient and outpatient care provided here will be second to none and will attract new providers and staff to this community for generations to come.”

The hospital’s first floor houses the emergency department with 14 examination rooms and trauma bays, medical imaging and nuclear medicine, a lab and other services. The second floor that opens June 1 houses outpatient clinics, including Bronson’s medical practices in internal and family medicine, pediatrics, women’s services, and obstetrics, gynecology and midwifery specialists.

“We can now put the challenges of an aging facility behind us as we move to modern surroundings and a new, more efficient and effective way of providing healthcare services,” said Dr. Matthew Dommer, Bronson South Haven Hospital’s chief operating officer. “We see a bright future ahead.”

Bronson South Haven Hospital is the second new facility the Kalamazoo-based health system opened this year. Bronson in February opened the $60 million Frank J. Sardone Pavilion in Kalamazoo — adjacent to Bronson Methodist Hospital — for medical oncology, hematology and infusion services.