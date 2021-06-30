Bronson Healthcare announces plans for $35M Battle Creek psychiatric hospital

BATTLE CREEK — Bronson Healthcare will partner with Franklin, Tenn.-based Acadia Healthcare Co. to develop a new 96-bed psychiatric hospital in Battle Creek.

Construction will start this fall on the $35 million facility planned for a 25-acre site at Glenn Cross Road and M-66 that will integrate physical and mental health care. When opened in early 2023, Bronson will transition inpatient behavioral health care for adults from the Fieldstone Center in Battle Creek.

The Kalamazoo-based Bronson is partnering on the joint venture with the largest provider of behavioral health care in the U.S. Acadia operates 228 behavioral health care inpatient and outpatient facilities in 40 states and Puerto Rico that collectively have about 10,000 beds. The corporation’s locations include psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes and substance abuse centers.

Acadia’s Michigan locations include Western Michigan Comprehensive Treatment Center in Grandville that treats opioid use disorder, plus treatment centers in Lansing and Ann Arbor and inpatient psych hospitals in Detroit and New Baltimore.

“We’ve chosen to develop our behavioral health hospital with Acadia as our strategic partner because of their deep knowledge of the industry and their expertise in developing and operating inpatient behavioral health services,” Bronson Healthcare President and CEO Bill Manns said in a statement. “And, we have chosen Battle Creek as the location because of the talented workforce we have here who can bring their skills to the new facility and help us expand care to reach more patients and families from across the region.”

The publicly held Acadia Healthcare (Nasdaq: ACHC) recorded first quarter revenue of $551.1 million with net income of $10.4 million.

The new psychiatric hospital will treat adults with acute symptoms of mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Bronson Healthcare announced the formation of the joint venture with Acadia this morning.

Bronson’s announcement notes that Acadia “brings to the joint venture a commitment to patient-and family-centered care, strong clinical outcomes, and a proven track record of collaborating with health systems across the country.”

“We look forward to joining forces with Bronson to create a facility that fosters hope and healing and meets the increasing need for better access to acute behavioral health services in these communities,” Acadia Healthcare Debbie Osteen said in a statement.

Bronson’s project in Battle Creek project is the second inpatient adult psychiatric hospital planned in West Michigan.

Mercy Health in March formed a joint venture with Auburn Hills-based Havenwyck Hospital Inc. — an affiliate of Pennsylvania-based Universal Health Services Inc. — for a 60-bed adult inpatient psychiatric hospital near Mercy Health’s Southwest Campus at Byron Center Avenue and M-6.

Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services is appealing the state certificate-of-need approval of the project recommended by staff at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Pine Rest had submitted a competing project that was denied approval after a comparative review by the department.