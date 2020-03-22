Bronson Healthcare appeals for supply donations

KALAMAZOO — Bronson Healthcare intends to open four locations today in the Kalamazoo area to accept donations of personal protective equipment and disinfecting supplies.

The Kalamazoo health system over the weekend joined a growing number of health systems asking for donations. Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor put out the same appeal on Friday.

“Due to the critical shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and disinfecting supplies nationwide, Bronson Healthcare is turning to the community for donations of specific new or unused items, as well as home-sewn face masks,” Bronson said in a statement. “These donations will add to the inventory Bronson has already built up as part of its preparedness efforts to protect staff as they care for patients with COVID-19 over the coming weeks.”

Drop-off locations will operate from 1-4 p.m. Monday through Friday to accept donations from businesses and organizations. The sites include:

Kalamazoo: Bronson FastCare, 6220 W. Main St.

Portage: Bronson Diagnostics at Woodbridge, 2640 W. Centre St.

Battle Creek: Bronson Urology Specialists, 4441 Capital Ave. SW

Paw Paw: Bronson LakeView Outpatient Center, 451 Health Parkway

South Haven: Bronson Family Medicine, 930 Blue Star Highway

Bronson will accept include donations of:

Disposable face masks

N95 masks, sometimes called respirators

Eye protection, including face shields and safety goggles

Disposable gowns

Disposable gloves, especially non-latex

Disposable surgical caps

Disposable foot covers

Wipes: bleach or antimicrobial

Hand sanitizer

Bleach

Bronson also will accept home-sewn face masks that “will be used by staff in appropriate areas to help protect staff and conserve the supply of PPE.” Recommendations for materials and patterns are available at at the Bronson Healthcare website. Bronson also will accept specialized medical equipment items, including powered air-purifying respirators and PAPR hoods, nasal testing swabs, and viral testing kits.

“All donations must be dropped off in-person. Items that list expiration dates must be unexpired. It is essential that nobody involved in the creation, distribution or delivery of new/unused materials or homemade masks have any symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath) or have recently been exposed to anyone experiencing these symptoms or who has been tested positive for COVID-19,” Bronson said.

The health system said it cannot accept donations of medication, blankets, toys, clothing or other medical supplies.

Monetary donations are also welcome and can be made to the Bronson Health Foundation online at bronsonhealthfoundation.com.

Anyone with questions or needing additional information can contact Josh Fitzgibbon, community activities branch director, at [email protected].