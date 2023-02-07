Bronson Healthcare names CEO for new psychiatric hospital

KALAMAZOO — Bronson Healthcare has named Deb Rozewicz as CEO for the health system’s new psychiatric hospital under construction in Battle Creek.

Rozewicz has been with the Kalamazoo-based health system since 2002. A registered nurse, she most recently has served as clinical project director for behavioral health since August 2021.

As CEO of the 96-bed Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital, developed through a joint venture with Tennessee-based Acadia Healthcare Co., Rozewicz oversees the new psych hospital’s development that includes staff recruitment and training, designing clinical programs, and operations. The facility is scheduled to open in mid-2023.

“It is an incredible opportunity to build an organization that brings together the best of both joint venture partners to meet the growing need for accessible, high quality behavioral healthcare in southwest Michigan. I look forward to building a culture of compassion and clinical excellence, with an unwavering commitment to caring for our patients,” Rozewicz said in a statement.

Bronson Behavioral Health Hospital will provide inpatient behavioral health care for adults with acute symptoms of mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and posttraumatic stress disorder, plus treatment for developmental disabilities. The new facility, on a 25-acre site at Glenn Cross Road and M-66, will replace Bronson’s Fieldstone Center.

“Deb’s appointment as CEO is an important step in the ultimate success of this hospital,” Bronson Healthcare President and CEO Bill Manns said in a statement. “Deb, in partnership with Acadia Healthcare, will create connections within the region and across the state to help ensure Bronson’s behavioral health patients are receiving exceptional care, close to home.”