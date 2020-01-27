Bronson Healthcare names Manns as new CEO

KALAMAZOO — Bill Manns returns to Western Michigan this spring when he becomes the new president and CEO at Bronson Healthcare in Kalamazoo.

The 52-year-old Manns joins Bronson March 30, succeeding long-time Bronson CEO Frank Sardone, who retired at the end of 2019.

Manns presently serves as president of St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, a 537-bed tertiary care and academic medical center, and St. Joseph Mercy Livingston, a 136-bed community hospital in Howell. Both hospitals are part of Trinity Health Michigan and together have more than 6,200 employees and 1,500 medical staff members.

He previously served as president of Trinity-owned Mercy Health Saint Mary’s in Grand Rapids from 2013 to October 2018.

“Bronson’s reputation for quality, collaboration, its culture of positivity and putting patients first, its growth and investment in programs and services to meet community needs and its local governance are all qualities that attracted me,” Manns said in a statement from Bronson. “I can’t wait to get started and meet all of the wonderful people who are moving health forward in southwest Michigan.”

Bronson’s search for a new CEO attracted more than 70 “highly qualified” applicants from around the country, said Nelson Karre, who chairs Bronson Healthcare board.

“(Manns) brings an analytical mind and a passion for excellence that aligns with Bronson’s vision and culture along with a track record for building strong relationships with his colleagues and community,” Karre said.

Bronson Healthcare includes hospitals in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Paw Paw and South Haven with a combined 836 licensed beds, plus a medical group and 100 care locations in the region.