Bronson Healthcare to start construction on $19.3 million surgery center after pandemic delays

KALAMAZOO — Bronson Healthcare plans to proceed next month with construction on a $19.3 million outpatient surgery center that was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Groundbreaking for the Bronson Outpatient Surgery Center at Interstate 94 and 9th Street in Texas Township is now scheduled for mid-October. An opening is targeted for spring 2023.

The outpatient surgery center will become part of a broader Bronson Health Village that the Kalamazoo-based health system envisions for the 52-acre site. The campus will eventually include medical offices, diagnostics and rehabilitation, and other outpatient medical services.

“With more and more people choosing Bronson for surgery, our health system is continuing to invest in improving access to care across the region. Our new outpatient surgery center at Bronson Health Village in Kalamazoo will offer many new conveniences for our patients that will make their day of surgery experience a smooth one,” Bronson CEO Bill Manns said in a statement.

Bronson Healthcare has grown surgical volumes at Bronson Methodist Hospital in downtown Kalamazoo by 15 percent over the past five years.

The health system expects to do about 5,400 primarily outpatient orthopedic and sports medicine procedures annually at the new facility. That would open capacity and reduce wait times for procedures performed at Bronson Methodist Hospital, including cases that are more complex and require hospitalization.

“Advancements in orthopedic surgery and anesthesia techniques and technology have made it possible for surgeons to perform a growing number of bone, joint and spinal procedures safely and effectively in an outpatient surgical setting,“ Bronson Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Bernard Roehr said in a statement.

Bronson first announced plans for the Bronson Outpatient Surgery Center in February 2020. The project was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bronson also plans to make renovations at an existing outpatient surgery center with three operating rooms at Walnut Street in downtown Kalamazoo.