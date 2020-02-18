Bronson plans $21 million outpatient surgical center

KALAMAZOO — Bronson Healthcare Group plans to develop a new $21 million outpatient surgical center for orthopedic cases.

Construction on the surgery center on a 2.5-acre site off of Beatrice Drive at I-94 and 9th Street in Texas Township, next to a Bronson Primary Care Partners office now under construction, could begin this spring, pending state certificate-of-need approval. Completion is targeted for late 2021.

The health system expects to shift about 5,400 orthopedic-related cases annually from Bronson Methodist Hospital in downtown Kalamazoo, improving access and lowering wait times there for other surgeries.

“As the region’s leader in neurosciences, orthopedics and sports medicine, Bronson is dedicated to providing our physicians and staff with the tools and technologies needed to advance care and achieve excellent patient outcomes,” said John Jones Jr., Bronson’s senior vice president for community care. “We are equally committed to patient and family-centered care and the convenience and value associated with being able to safely and appropriately provide more surgical procedures in a lower cost environment.”

The nearly 18,000-square-foot surgery center would house four operating rooms for orthopedic cases that do not require hospitalization, including general orthopedics, hip and knee replacement, neurosurgical and orthopedic spine, hand, and sports medicine.

Bronson submitted a letter of intent last August that outlined the project to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The health system filed a full CON application to the state Feb. 3.