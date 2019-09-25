Bronson starts construction on $22 million hospital in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN — Bronson Healthcare began construction on a new $22 million hospital in South Haven.

With the two-story, 52,000-square-foot Bronson South Haven Hospital, the organization will reduce licensed bed capacity from 49 beds to 8 beds, reflecting low inpatient volumes, and focus primarily on primary care, wellness, disease management and the most-used medical services.

The new hospital, which will replace an aging facility and medical office buildings, “will have a tremendous impact on the future of this community,” said Kirk Richardson, Bronson South Haven’s chief operating officer.

“It is not only an investment in building better health for our patients, it is an investment in the vitality of our region,” Richardson said. “This well-planned, state-of-the-art facility will enable Bronson South Haven to contemporize care to meet current health trends, and will help attract new providers and staff to serve our community for decades to come.”

Holland-based Elzinga & Volkers Inc. designed the new hospital and is handling construction on the east side of South Haven’s existing campus. Bronson South Haven targets completion for December 2020.

Bronson South Haven plans to host a reception from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Bronson Wellness Center on Bailey Avenue to discuss the project and show architectural drawings.